How to watch Colts vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Colts vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Indianapolis 2-1-0; Oakland 1-2-0
What to Know
Indianapolis has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Oakland at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Indianapolis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.
The struggle was real when the Colts and Atlanta clashed last week, but the Colts ultimately edged out the opposition 27-24. Jacoby Brissett and Marlon Mack were among the main playmakers for the Colts as the former passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. QB Jacoby Brissett ended up with a passer rating of 118.10.
Oakland lost to Minnesota by a decisive 34-14 margin. The Raiders were down by 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Indianapolis' win lifted them to 2-1 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if the Colts can add another positive mark to their record or if the Raiders can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Indianapolis' step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Indianapolis and Oakland both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 28, 2018 - Indianapolis 42 vs. Oakland 28
- Dec 24, 2016 - Oakland 33 vs. Indianapolis 25
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Archie: NFL return coming for Peyton
The former Broncos and Colts quarterback could be heading to a front office near you soon
-
Aikman explains Mahomes tweet
Aikman has explained the meaning of his viral Mahomes tweet
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Colts cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Brady unhappy with Pats cutting Brown?
A new report indicates Brady was all about working with -- and helping -- Brown
-
Antonio Brown hints at playing again
You didn't think this would end already, did you?
-
Packers vs. Eagles odds, top expert pick
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.