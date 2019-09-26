How to watch Colts vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 2-1-0; Oakland 1-2-0

What to Know

Indianapolis has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Oakland at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Indianapolis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

The struggle was real when the Colts and Atlanta clashed last week, but the Colts ultimately edged out the opposition 27-24. Jacoby Brissett and Marlon Mack were among the main playmakers for the Colts as the former passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. QB Jacoby Brissett ended up with a passer rating of 118.10.

Oakland lost to Minnesota by a decisive 34-14 margin. The Raiders were down by 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Indianapolis' win lifted them to 2-1 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if the Colts can add another positive mark to their record or if the Raiders can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Indianapolis' step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Indianapolis and Oakland both have one win in their last two games.