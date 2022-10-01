Who's Playing
Washington @ Dallas
Current Records: Washington 1-2; Dallas 2-1
What to Know
The Dallas Cowboys are 9-3 against the Washington Commanders since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Dallas and Washington will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won both of their matches against Washington last season (27-20 and 56-14) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Dallas beat the New York Giants 23-16 this past Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from WR CeeDee Lamb and RB Ezekiel Elliott. QB Cooper Rush ended up with a passer rating of 136.60.
Special teams collected 11 points for Dallas. K Brett Maher delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, the Commanders received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was down 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Carson Wentz had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 4.91 yards per passing attempt.
Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Dallas is now 2-1 while Washington sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the game with only three touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Commanders are second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with eight on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won ten out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Dec 26, 2021 - Dallas 56 vs. Washington 14
- Dec 12, 2021 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 20
- Nov 26, 2020 - Washington 41 vs. Dallas 16
- Oct 25, 2020 - Washington 25 vs. Dallas 3
- Dec 29, 2019 - Dallas 47 vs. Washington 16
- Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21
- Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
- Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
- Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
- Oct 29, 2017 - Dallas 33 vs. Washington 19
- Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
- Sep 18, 2016 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 34 vs. Dallas 23
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 19 vs. Washington 16