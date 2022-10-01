Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 1-2; Dallas 2-1

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys are 9-3 against the Washington Commanders since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Dallas and Washington will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won both of their matches against Washington last season (27-20 and 56-14) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Dallas beat the New York Giants 23-16 this past Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from WR CeeDee Lamb and RB Ezekiel Elliott. QB Cooper Rush ended up with a passer rating of 136.60.

Special teams collected 11 points for Dallas. K Brett Maher delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Commanders received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was down 24 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Carson Wentz had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 4.91 yards per passing attempt.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Dallas is now 2-1 while Washington sits at a mirror-image 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the game with only three touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Commanders are second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with eight on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 14 games against Washington.