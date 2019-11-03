How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: Miami 0-7; N.Y. Jets 1-5

What to Know

Miami is 5-1 against the Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Miami and the Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

Miami might have drawn first blood against Pittsburgh last week, but it was Pittsburgh who got the last laugh. Miami fell to Pittsburgh 27-14. The Dolphins were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Jacksonville, falling 29-15. The losing side was boosted by TE Ryan Griffin, who caught four passes for 66 yards and two TDs. Griffin didn't help his team much against New England two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Griffin's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are worst in the league in overall touchdowns, with only nine on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Jets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Bettors have moved against the Jets slightly, as the game opened with the Jets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Miami have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.

Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. N.Y. Jets 6

Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. N.Y. Jets 12

Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. N.Y. Jets 28

Sep 24, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 20 vs. Miami 6

Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. N.Y. Jets 13

Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. N.Y. Jets 23

Nov 29, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 38 vs. Miami 20

Oct 04, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 27 vs. Miami 14

