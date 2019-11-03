How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: Miami 0-7; N.Y. Jets 1-5
What to Know
Miami is 5-1 against the Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Miami and the Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.
Miami might have drawn first blood against Pittsburgh last week, but it was Pittsburgh who got the last laugh. Miami fell to Pittsburgh 27-14. The Dolphins were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Jacksonville, falling 29-15. The losing side was boosted by TE Ryan Griffin, who caught four passes for 66 yards and two TDs. Griffin didn't help his team much against New England two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Griffin's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are worst in the league in overall touchdowns, with only nine on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Jets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Bettors have moved against the Jets slightly, as the game opened with the Jets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Miami have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. N.Y. Jets 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. N.Y. Jets 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. N.Y. Jets 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. N.Y. Jets 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. N.Y. Jets 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 27 vs. Miami 14
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Le'Veon Bell: 12.21 points
- Robby Anderson: 8.41 points
- Mark Walton: 7.2 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Giants will try to sign Leonard Williams
The Giants want to open contract talks with Williams before Thanksgiving
-
Steelers reportedly interested in Bell
The Steelers were interested in trading for Bell following James Conner's injury in Monday...
-
Wilson was 'pushing' Seattle to add AB
Wilson wanted the Seahawks to try and land Antonio Brown; 'a few teams' are apparently still...
-
Chiefs vs. Vikings odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Vikings showdown 10,000...
-
Patrick Mahomes inactive vs. Vikings
The Chiefs decided to play it safe with their star quarterback
-
James Conner reportedly out vs. Colts
Conner's injured shoulder will keep him sidelined for Colts-Steelers, and rookie Benny Snell...
-
Texans-Jaguars: Live updates from London
Jacksonville is looking to win their third consecutive game in this big AFC South battle
-
Titans at Panthers: Live updates
Both the Titans and Panthers are fighting for their playoff lives