How to watch Eagles vs. Bears: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Eagles vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 4-4; Chicago 3-4
What to Know
Chicago has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Chicago has a defense that allows only 17.43 points per game, so Philadelphia's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Bears were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Chargers last week. Chicago lost 17-16 to the Chargers. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 135 yards and one TD on 27 carries. This was the first time Montgomery has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against Buffalo last week. Philadelphia enjoyed a cozy 31-13 victory over Buffalo. Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders looked sharp as he rushed for 74 yards and one TD on three carries. Sanders put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Bears or the Eagles when the two teams last met in January, but it was the Eagles snatching the 16-15 win. The defeat knocked Chicago out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Philadelphia with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Philadelphia have won all of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.
- Jan 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 16 vs. Chicago 15
- Nov 26, 2017 - Philadelphia 31 vs. Chicago 3
- Sep 19, 2016 - Philadelphia 29 vs. Chicago 14
