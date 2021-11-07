Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-3; Philadelphia 3-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia should still be feeling good after a win, while the Chargers will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 27-24 to the New England Patriots last week. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of RB Austin Ekeler, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Ekeler's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Baltimore Ravens three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia took their game on the road last week with ease, bagging a 44-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 38 to nothing advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Boston Scott, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Jordan Howard, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed the Lions' offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a total loss of 51 yards. Leading the way was DE Josh Sweat and his two sacks. Sweat now has 3.5 sacks this year.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 4-3 while the Eagles sit at 3-5. Philadelphia is 0-2 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Chargers slightly, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.