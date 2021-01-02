Who's Playing

Dallas @ New York

Current Records: Dallas 6-9; New York 5-10

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30 points per game. The Cowboys and the New York Giants will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Dallas for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

Dallas was expected to lose against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Dallas in a 37-17 win over Philadelphia. Dallas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Michael Gallup led the charge as he caught six passes for two TDs and 121 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Cowboys. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for the Giants, but WR Sterling Shepard led the way with one touchdown. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 118.20.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cowboys going off at just a 3-point favorite. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 5-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

Dallas' victory brought them up to 6-9 while New York's loss pulled them down to 5-10. Dallas is 2-3 after wins this year, and New York is 2-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against New York.