Who's Playing

Buffalo @ New York

Current Records: Buffalo 6-1; New York 5-3

What to Know

The New York Jets haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Jets and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (New York 19.88, Buffalo 14), so any points scored will be well earned.

This past Sunday, New York was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the New England Patriots 22-17. A silver lining for New York was the play of TE Tyler Conklin, who caught six passes for two TDs and 79 yards.

Meanwhile, the Bills had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but they got scores from WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Stefon Diggs, and TE Dawson Knox. QB Josh Allen ended up with a passer rating of 135.60.

The Jets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New York is now 5-3 while the Bills sit at 6-1. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York enters the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for fourth in the league. But Buffalo is even better: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off 11 times, good for first in the NFL. We'll see if that edge gives Buffalo a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 13-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 14 games against New York.