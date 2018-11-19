How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Kansas City: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rams vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 9-1; Kansas City 9-1
What to Know
On Monday the Rams will take on Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Rams were successful in their last outing against Seattle, and they didn't afford Seattle any payback this time around. The Rams got past Seattle with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 36-31. Among those leading the charge for the Rams was Todd Gurley, who rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. Gurley has been a consistent playmaker for the Rams as this was the 10th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Kansas City might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid win over Arizona last week, winning 26-14. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-1. The Rams defense got after the quarterback against Seattle to the tune of four sacks, so Kansas City's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.33
Prediction
The Rams are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.
This season, L.A. Rams are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-2-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Stock Watch: Lock distancing himself
The Missouri senior has recently displayed outstanding poise, accuracy, and patience in the...
-
Rams vs. Chiefs odds, TNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Chiefs vs. Rams game 10,000 times
-
Big Ben motivated by Jags trash talk
Big Ben has thrown 10 picks against the Jags in the last three meetings, but his rushing TD...
-
NFL early odds for all games in Week 12
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 12
-
MNF DFS: Best DraftKings lineup, Week 11
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Playoff Picture: Cowboys alive in NFC
Dallas might be in pretty good position to win the NFC East all of a sudden