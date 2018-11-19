How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Kansas City: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 9-1; Kansas City 9-1

What to Know

On Monday the Rams will take on Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Rams were successful in their last outing against Seattle, and they didn't afford Seattle any payback this time around. The Rams got past Seattle with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 36-31. Among those leading the charge for the Rams was Todd Gurley, who rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. Gurley has been a consistent playmaker for the Rams as this was the 10th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Kansas City might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid win over Arizona last week, winning 26-14. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-1. The Rams defense got after the quarterback against Seattle to the tune of four sacks, so Kansas City's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.33

Prediction

The Rams are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chiefs.

This season, L.A. Rams are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-2-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.