Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: Denver 8-8, Las Vegas 7-9

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

What to Know

The Broncos have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Broncos, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Broncos were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chargers, taking the game 16-9.

The Broncos' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who picked up 69 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 224 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey's biggest highlight was a 54-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Raiders had to settle for a 23-20 loss against the Colts on Sunday.

The Raiders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and Davante Adams who picked up 126 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Those 299 passing yards set a new season-high mark for him.

The victory got Denver back to even at 8-8. As for Las Vegas, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

The Broncos are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played the Raiders.

While only the Broncos took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the contest is expected to be close, with the Raiders going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played the Broncos.

Odds

Las Vegas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Las Vegas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.