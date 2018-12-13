How to watch Minnesota vs. Miami: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Vikings vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Minnesota 6-6-1; Miami 7-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will square off against Miami at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Last Monday, Minnesota came up short against Seattle, falling 7-21. This makes it the second loss in a row for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, after losing to New England the last time they met, Miami decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Miami won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by New England 34-33. The success made it back-to-back wins for Miami.
Minnesota's loss took them down to 6-6-1 while Miami's win pulled them up to 7-6. Last week Miami relied heavily on Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. It will be up to Minnesota's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Vikings are a big 7 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Minnesota are 5-6-2 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 8-5-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 44.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Watch This Game Live
