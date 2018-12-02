How to watch Pittsburgh vs. L.A. Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 7-3-1; L.A. Chargers 8-3

What to Know

The Chargers have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 8:20 p.m. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (the Chargers picked up 437 yards, Pittsburgh 539).

The Chargers turned the game against Arizona into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 437 yards to 167. The Chargers took their match last week with ease, bagging a 45-10 victory over Arizona. The Chargers's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries, and Philip Rivers, who passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it ten straight good games from Gordon.

As for Pittsburgh, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak. They came up short against Denver, falling 17-24. Despite 218 more yards than Denver, Pittsburgh could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Chargers's win lifted them to 8-3 while Pittsburgh's defeat dropped them down to 7-3-1. Giving up four turnovers, Pittsburgh had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Chargers exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.22

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Chargers.

This season, Pittsburgh are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.