The Indianapolis Colts are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Colts lead 10-7 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

No one has had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they have gotten one touchdown from QB Philip Rivers. TE Foster Moreau has led the way so far for Las Vegas, as he has caught one pass for one TD and 47 yards.

Las Vegas might be down, but they've been down at the end of the first quarter five times this season and have won 60% of those games -- in fact, oddly enough, that's better than their overall win percentage (58%).

Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Indianapolis 8-4; Las Vegas 7-5

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Allegiant Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Indianapolis didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Texans last week, but they still walked away with a 26-20 victory. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Colts can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who snatched one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets clashed last week, but the Raiders ultimately edged out the opposition 31-28. Among those leading the charge for Las Vegas was TE Darren Waller, who caught 13 passes for two TDs and 200 yards.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-5 all in all.

The wins brought Indianapolis up to 8-4 and Las Vegas to 7-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Colts enter the matchup with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Raiders are second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $275.00

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.

Sep 29, 2019 - Las Vegas 31 vs. Indianapolis 24

Oct 28, 2018 - Indianapolis 42 vs. Las Vegas 28

Dec 24, 2016 - Las Vegas 33 vs. Indianapolis 25

