How to watch Rams vs. Ravens: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-4; Baltimore 8-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 3.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Last week, Los Angeles had a touchdown and change to spare in a 17-7 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 259 more yards than your opponent like Baltimore did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Houston Texans by a conclusive 41-7 score. QB Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for the Ravens as he picked up 86 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw four passing touchdowns. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 139.20.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Houston's offensive line for a total of seven sacks. The heavy lifting was done by LB Tyus Bowser and OLB Matt Judon, who each racked up two sacks.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 6-4 and the Ravens to 8-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 89.1. But the Ravens enter the matchup with 203.1 rushing yards per game on average, good for best in the league. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.