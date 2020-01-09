How to watch Ravens vs. Titans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Baltimore

Current Records: Tennessee 9-7; Baltimore 14-2

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They and the Tennessee Titans will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the game hot, having won 12 in a row.

The Ravens wrapped up 2019 with a 28-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore's only touchdown came from RB Justice Hill.

Meanwhile, Tennessee earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They walked away with a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots. Among those leading the charge for Tennessee was RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for one TD and 182 yards on 34 carries.

Baltimore is now 14-2 while Tennessee sits at 9-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens come into the contest boasting the most overall touchdowns in the NFL at 58. The Titans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 21 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Baltimore and Tennessee both have one win in their last two games.