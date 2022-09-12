Who's Playing

Denver @ Seattle

Last Season Records: Seattle 7-10; Denver 7-10

What to Know

The Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Lumen Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Denver struggled last year, ending up 7-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Seattle (7-10), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos were the best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2021 season giving up only nine. Less enviably, Seattle ranked second worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 280.4 on average. The good news for Seattle, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Denver has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.