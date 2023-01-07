Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Seattle

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-11; Seattle 8-8

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Lumen Field. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Seahawks' strategy against the New York Jets last week. Seattle strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 23-6. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. RB Kenneth Walker III and QB Geno Smith were among the main playmakers for Seattle as the former picked up 133 yards on the ground on 23 carries and the latter passed for two TDs and 183 yards on 29 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 137.80.

Special teams collected 11 points for Seattle. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" the Rams with a 31-10 beatdown courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers last week. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 132 yards passing. Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 116.30.

Los Angeles is now 5-11 while the Seahawks sit at 8-8. Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention. Seattle is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks are stumbling into the contest with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 150.5 on average. The Rams have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 94.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Seattle.