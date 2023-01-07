Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Seattle
Current Records: Los Angeles 5-11; Seattle 8-8
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Lumen Field. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Seahawks' strategy against the New York Jets last week. Seattle strolled past New York with points to spare, taking the game 23-6. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. RB Kenneth Walker III and QB Geno Smith were among the main playmakers for Seattle as the former picked up 133 yards on the ground on 23 carries and the latter passed for two TDs and 183 yards on 29 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 137.80.
Special teams collected 11 points for Seattle. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" the Rams with a 31-10 beatdown courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers last week. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 132 yards passing. Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 116.30.
Los Angeles is now 5-11 while the Seahawks sit at 8-8. Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention. Seattle is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them.
Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks are stumbling into the contest with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 150.5 on average. The Rams have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 94.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Seattle.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Seattle 27 vs. Los Angeles 23
- Dec 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 20 vs. Seattle 10
- Oct 07, 2021 - Los Angeles 26 vs. Seattle 17
- Jan 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Seattle 20
- Dec 27, 2020 - Seattle 20 vs. Los Angeles 9
- Nov 15, 2020 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 16
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Seattle 12
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31