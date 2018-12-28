How to watch Tennessee vs. Indianapolis: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Titans vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Tennessee 9-6; Indianapolis 9-6
What to Know
Tennessee have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Indianapolis at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Tennessee have a defense that allows only 18 points per game, so Indianapolis' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Tennessee might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They took their match against Washington last week 25-16. Among those leading the charge for Tennessee was Derrick Henry, who rushed for 84 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Giants 28-27.
Tennessee are expected to lose by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Tennessee suffered a grim 10-38 defeat to Indianapolis the last time the two teams met. Maybe Tennessee will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Tennessee are 8-7-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 7-7-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 43.5
Series History
Indianapolis have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.
- 2018 - Indianapolis Colts 38 vs. Tennessee Titans 10
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 20
- 2017 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Indianapolis Colts 22
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Tennessee Titans 17
- 2016 - Tennessee Titans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 34
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 30 vs. Tennessee Titans 24
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 33 vs. Indianapolis Colts 35
