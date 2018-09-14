How to watch Washington vs. Indianapolis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Redskins vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Washington Redskins (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Last season records: Washington 7-9; Indianapolis 4-12
What to Know
On Sunday Indianapolis takes on Washington at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Indianapolis, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last week, Indianapolis couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 34-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Indianapolis got a solid performance out of Andrew Luck, who passed for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 218 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Washington had enough points to win and then some against Arizona, taking their game 24-6. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.
Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indianapolis's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if Indianapolis can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Washington's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedEx Field, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Redskins are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Colts.
Last season, Washington was 7-9-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they were 8-8-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Smith torches Irvin on live television
The former Panthers and Ravens wide receiver is extremely entertaining
-
Jones apologizes to Benjamin for mom
The two wide receivers have smoothed things out after a rough Week 1 showing
-
Panthers owner: Trump is 'dead wrong'
Tepper says NFL players who have protested are 'some of the most patriotic people and best...
-
Prisco's best bets: Steelers win big
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 2, including the Steelers rebounding in a big way...
-
GB coach gives 'big indicator' for A-Rod
Mike McCarthy believes Saturday's practice will be the swing point for Rodgers on whether or...