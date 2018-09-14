How to watch Washington vs. Indianapolis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Washington Redskins (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Last season records: Washington 7-9; Indianapolis 4-12

What to Know

On Sunday Indianapolis takes on Washington at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Indianapolis, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last week, Indianapolis couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 34-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Indianapolis got a solid performance out of Andrew Luck, who passed for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 218 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Washington had enough points to win and then some against Arizona, taking their game 24-6. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while Indianapolis's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if Indianapolis can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Washington's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedEx Field, Maryland

FedEx Field, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Redskins are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Colts.

Last season, Washington was 7-9-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they were 8-8-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.