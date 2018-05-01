Jaguars owner appears to be eyeing possible London Super Bowl at Wembley Stadium

Less than a week after offering to buy Wembley Stadium in London, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is already talking about what he might want to do with the stadium once the purchase is complete, and let's just say he has some very high hopes.

During an interview with BBC this week, Khan admitted that he'd like to eventually get the stadium spruced up enough so that it could host a Super Bowl.

"Our role would be to provide a world-class venue," Khan said. "Wembley is a great stadium and you want to get it configured to hold Super Bowl and World Cup finals."

Of course, this doesn't mean the Super Bowl will be moving to London anytime soon. Not only did Khan admit that it was "premature" to discuss when a potential Super Bowl in England might happen, but the game is locked into four locations over the next four years -- Atlanta, Miami, Tampa and Los Angeles -- which means the earliest a London Super Bowl could conceivably happen is February 2023 (Super Bowl LVII).

That being said, a London Super Bowl is starting to look like something that's inevitably going to happen. Not only is Khan pushing for it, but the mayor of London also wants it to happen. During an interview last month, mayor Sadiq Khan (no relation so Shad), said that his team had recently met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and that one of his goals was to get a Super Bowl for London.

"I've been saying since the first day I became mayor my ambition is to have more American football games in London and ultimately for there to be a franchise there and, dare I say it, even the Super Bowl," Khan said. "I met recently one of the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shahid Khan. I've met the NFL commissioner on a number of occasions, most recently at the game at Twickenham this year and my team is working very closely with the NFL."

Mayor Khan has also said that he would like his city to eventually land an NFL franchise.

"The dream is to have a permanent NFL franchise based here," Khan said. "There are a couple of teams interested -- it takes 75 percent of the 32 teams to vote for it, if it's to happen."

The NFL's relationship with London seems to be getting more and more serious every year, and although it might not happen soon, it won't be a shock if the league eventually decides to move a franchise or the Super Bowl to England's capital.