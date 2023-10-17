When Aaron Rodgers is done with his Hall of Fame career as an NFL player, do not expect him to pick up a headset and stand on the sideline in a coaching capacity. In his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers shot down the idea of becoming a coach when his playing days are over.

Rodgers was on the sideline for the New York Jets' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and he provided some assistance here and there via the headset. That prompted his former Green Bay Packers teammate, A.J. Hawk, to ask whether Rodgers would become a full-time coach someday.

"How'd you even get that out with a straight face?" Rodgers replied.

Hawk jokingly said he thought Rodgers would be incredibly patient with a young quarterback who couldn't make all the right reads and throws.

"Good sarcasm right there, H," Rodgers said. "I appreciate that. I do not plan on being a coach."

Rodgers said he took time out of rehabbing his Achilles to rejoin the team on Sunday because he wanted to lend a hand in a big game. Rodgers hopes he was able to provide some clarity when the game got chaotic.

"I was on the headset every game in the preseason," Rodgers said. "I think the coaches appreciate it. I think I can be the voice of calm and reason sometimes when there's eight people trying to talk to [Nathaniel] Hackett or trying to tell him to say something to Zach [Wilson]."

While he did contribute some nuggets of wisdom, Rodgers said he shouldn't get too much credit for helping the Jets pull off the upset win.

"Listen, I don't think I had a major impact on Zach," Rodgers said. "Maybe I calmed some people's nerves. Maybe a couple thoughts I threw out might have gotten taken into account and made their way into the call."

These days, Rodgers is more worried about extending his playing career instead of what he will do once it's done. Rodgers was seen tossing a football before Sunday's game as he tries to make a speedy recovery from his Achilles injury.