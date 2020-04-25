Jets draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New York's Round 4-7 selections

The Jets added some much-needed help on the offensive line in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, scooping up Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick. On Day 2, Joe Douglas went to work. Jets fans should be really excited about what he accomplished. First, he traded back and his patience was rewarded with one of the highest-upside receivers in the class. Next, he grabbed the safety with the best range in this entire class before grabbing a developmental EDGE rusher with a ton of athleticism. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

New York Jets 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 11 OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville B 2 59* WR Denzel Mims, Baylor A 3 68* S Ashtyn Davis, Cal A- 3 79 EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida C- 4 120



4 125*



4 129*



5 158



6 191



6 211*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

New York Jets 2020 draft trade notes