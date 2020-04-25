Jets draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New York's Round 4-7 selections

The Jets added some much-needed help on the offensive line in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, scooping up Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick. On Day 2, Joe Douglas went to work. Jets fans should be really excited about what he accomplished. First, he traded back and his patience was rewarded with one of the highest-upside receivers in the class. Next, he grabbed the safety with the best range in this entire class before grabbing a developmental EDGE rusher with a ton of athleticism. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

New York Jets 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 11 OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville B
2 59*WR Denzel Mims, Baylor A
3 68* S Ashtyn Davis, Cal A-
3 79 EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida C-
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

New York Jets 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 59 acquired from Seahawks as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 68 acquired from Giants as part of Leonard Williams trade
  • No. 125 and 129 acquired from Patriots as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 211 acquired from Chiefs as part of Darron Lee trade

