Who's Playing

New England @ New York

Current Records: New England 2-5; New York 0-8

What to Know

The New York Jets are 0-8 against the New England Patriots since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. New York and New England will face off in an AFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for the Jets and four for New England.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for New York as they lost 35-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of QB Sam Darnold, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 133 yards on 30 attempts.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Sergio Castillo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots were close but no cigar last week as they fell 24-21 to the Buffalo Bills. The losing side was boosted by RB Damien Harris, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 16 carries.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New York is now 0-8 while New England sits at 2-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York is worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only seven on the season. New England has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only three on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Patriots, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won nine out of their last ten games against New York.