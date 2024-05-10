While largely assumed, the Chicago Bears have officially named Caleb Williams as the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus tabbed Williams as his QB1 on Friday, the second day of the team's rookie minicamp.

As noted above, it was largely assumed that Williams was going to be the Bears' starting quarterback right out of the gate. Williams will start ahead of second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent, who enjoyed some success in four starts last season.

The first overall pick in this year's draft, Williams is the third quarterback since 2017 that the Bears have drafted in the first round. Mitch Trubisky (second overall, 2017) and Justin Fields (11th overall, 2021) had some success but were ultimately not long-term solutions for the Bears, who have never had an elite quarterback despite enjoying various levels of success during their 104-year history.

Williams explained on Friday how he is establishing his role as a leader while also learning the Bears' culture.

"To be a great leader, you have to learn how to follow first," Williams said, via ESPN. "So right now I'm following all the vets, I'm following all the coaches, I'm listening – having both ears open and my mouth shut – just kind of sitting back listening.

"When I get to the point of when I learn everything, when I learn the ways of how we do it, the culture, the playbook and what the offensive line, wide receivers are all doing, running backs and tight ends, things like that, then you can start taking the lead, then you can start taking the helms of it and take the next steps. For right now though, I'm listening more than I'm speaking and talking and I'm taking it one step at a time and being in the moment."