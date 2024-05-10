The Pittsburgh Steelers' celebrated rookie class took part in their first NFL practice on Friday. As expected, there were several newsworthy moments on Friday, including where Steelers first-round pick Troy Fautanu lined up during his first official practice.

Fautanu was just one of several storylines from Friday's practice. Here's a quick rundown of several other things that Steelers fans should keep an eye on, including the emergence of an undrafted rookie running back.

Fautano's initial spot on Steelers' offensive line

Pittsburgh's first-round pick confirmed after practice that he spent the majority of the day at right tackle, which is currently occupied by 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones. Fautano added that that is the current plan, "for now," according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

If Fautano shows enough to start at right tackle, Jones would switch over to left tackle, which would mean that Dan Moore Jr. -- the team's starting left tackle since 2021 -- would be relegated to a backup. Moore is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the general consensus is that the Steelers will not try to re-sign him next offseason.

New RB emerges

Many fans are wondering what the Steelers' long-term plans at running back are after Pittsburgh declined to pick up Najee Harris' fifth-year option. If Harris isn't retained after this season, the Steelers will need to find someone that can complement Jaylen Warren.

It's early, but that player could eventually end up being undrafted rookie Daijun Edwards, who stood out enough to Friday to warrant the attention of The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Edwards, 23, spent four years at Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles. In 2023, Edwards ran for 769 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.5 yards-per-carry as Georgia successfully defended its title. Last year, Edwards rumbled for 881 yards and 13 touchdowns (with a 5.4 yards-per-carry average) and capped off his college career with two touchdown runs in Georgia's Orange Bowl win over Florida.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound Edwards is a nifty back with impressive elusiveness. He's a very decisive runner who at times juked out and powered over defenders on the same play. Largely an inside runner, Edwards also served as a reliable safety valve for Georgia's quarterbacks in the passing game.

So, why wasn't Edwards drafted? The recent undervaluing of his position surely didn't help, along with the fact that he didn't get a ton of carries at Georgia (which is actually a good thing; he doesn't have the wear and tear that some backs have coming into the NFL). There were a lot of critiques in some of his pre-draft breakdowns that were (in my opinion) nitpicky.

Like all undrafted rookies, Edwards will look to prove his doubters wrong while earning a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster.

A new QB in town, sort of

Former Pitt quarterback and undrafted rookie Phil Jurkovec is taking part in the Steelers' minicamp, but is trying out as a tight end. Jurkovec, who split up his college years with stints at Notre Dame, Boston College, and Pitt, actually moved to tight end during his final year with the Panthers.

While he has his work cut out for him, the 6-5 Jurkovec does have the size to play tight end. Given the Steelers' depth at tight end, Jurkovec is likely battling for a spot on the practice squad, unless he wows the Steelers with his catching and blocking ability.

Frazier embracing his opportunity

Zach Frazier is hoping to join the long lineage of elite centers that have played for the Steelers, a list that includes Hall of Famers Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson. Frazier, who played college football at nearby West Virginia, is currently slated to start alongside fellow rookie Fautano.

"It puts a little bit of extra pressure on me," Frazier said of Pittsburgh's rich history at his position, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I'm just gonna work as hard as I can, put my head down and just work."