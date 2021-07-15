There may not be a bigger supporter of Josh Allen than Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly. Allen is the first quarterback since Kelly to lead the Bills to a postseason win, taking the franchise to its first AFC Championship Game since the 1993 season and giving Bills fans an optimism they haven't had since Kelly took the team to four consecutive Super Bowls.

With a contract extension looming for Allen, Kelly knows the Bills are going to make sure he's with the organization for a long time.

"There's no doubt," Kelly said, via the Bills official website. "I mean if he's gone, I don't know who is or who it's going to be. He just has to be consistent. And I know him well enough to know that the kid can play. If you can get the right material around him, which I think he has, and the offensive line gives him time to throw things will be awesome.

"And talk about my records, I knew before last season started that those records aren't going to stay around very long."

Allen already surpassed several of Kelly's single-season records thanks to his breakout campaign in 2020. Allen set the Bills' franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37), finishing with a 107.2 passer rating. He finished fourth in the league in completion percentage (69.2), fifth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, and fourth in passer rating -- while also rushing for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen is the only player in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns and eight-plus rushing touchdowns in a season and the only quarterback in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of seven-plus rushing touchdowns. He is also the first player in NFL history with two games in a season with 400-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 130-plus passer rating.

Kelly admitted he saw this coming from Allen, who still has a long way to go to catch Kelly's franchise records for passing yards (35,467), touchdowns (237) and wins (101). Allen currently has 9,707 yards and 67 touchdowns after three seasons, as the Bills are 28-15 in his starts.