Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon values winning over a paycheck and in an effort to make his team's Super Bowl chances higher, the running back took a pay cut. Last month, Mixon accepted less money, lowering his cap number by around $4.3 million for next season by restructuring the four-year extension he signed in 2020.

According to Roster Management System, he took a $3 million decrease from his cash value in 2022, putting him at a $5.8 million value in 2023.

Mixon would rather the team have extra money to maintain and pay other key players and build a team that can make a championship run this season.

"I see the bigger picture. I see the task at hand and what we're trying to build, and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice," Mixon said (via the team's official website). "I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be."

The 27-year-old is willing to work harder for his pay and has the motivation to go out an earn the incentives they added to the deal.

"That was my stance on it. We agreed on a number with great compensation this year with the incentives,'' he said. "Off my last deal, I feel like they allowed me to work to be able to make that money back. That's cool. I'll go work for it."

Mixon said he plans to have a similar role with the team that he did during the 2021, when the Bengals went on to the Super Bowl, losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

"Look at the year we went to the Super Bowl. That's literally what you'll see this year. If not more. You'll see more," Mixon said. "But I've always had a big role in this offense. That will never change. At least while I'm here. But at the same time, I'll just try to be the best player out there. To help my team win."

As a running back in a market currently not made for his position, it was smart of him to take a pay cut rather than get cut by Cincinnati and have to search for a new team. With running backs struggling to get big contracts, being released would likely mean Mixon would make less with the next team.

"Hopefully, with the union and players, we'll try to do whatever we can to uplift that market," Mixon said addressing the current state of RBs.

Last season, Mixon had 814 rushing yards with seven touchdowns in 14 games. In 2021, he had 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games.

The Bengals currently have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fifth-best in the league, according to Caesars Sportsbook. They have +500 odds to win the conference and +160 odds to win their division.