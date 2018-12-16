Jon Gruden mocks Stephen A. Smith's NFL flub, says Raiders need Tim Brown to have a big game

The Oakland Raiders are in the middle of a perplexing season, one that features just three wins and a lot of questions about their future, both in terms of players and where those players will play. But amid all the chaos, at least we have Jon Gruden making fun of Stephen A. Smith's NFL flub on "First Take" this week.

For those that missed it, Smith jumped on television Thursday and proceeded to talk about how Spencer Ware (listed as doubtful, everyone knew he was out) was going to give the "San Diego Chargers" (they're in Los Angeles, two years going now) problems and how his matchup to watch was Hunter Henry (torn ACL before the season, hasn't played a snap) against Derrick Johnson (not on a football team, cut by the Chiefs this offseason). It was all the Internet talked about Thursday.

Stephen A Smith's scouting report for #TNF has Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson as a key matchup...



Neither has played a snap for the Chargers or Chiefs all year 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1NyqfJY52G — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 13, 2018

Asked about Amari Cooper's claim that Mark Davis wanted to trade the wideout and not Gruden, the Raiders coach decided to deflect and mock his former ESPN colleague.

"I've heard some things in the media that are absolutely hilarious, that aren't even close," Gruden said. "I'm not commenting on any of that stuff.

"We gotta get ready for Dan Ross and Boobie Clark. We gotta watch out for Isaac Curtis down the middle. We gotta get Tim Brown and all our receivers ready to play."

Ross was a tight end for the Bengals from 1979 through 1986. Clark played running back/fullback in the 80's as well. Curtis was a four-time Pro Bowl wideout for Cincy. And Brown, of course, is the Hall of Fame wide receiver and returner for the Raiders who played so long he ended up playing for Gruden during his first Raiders stint.

All are pretty good examples of people who played for the Raiders and Bengals so long ago that it would be borderline impossible for anyone to miss the sarcasm dripping out of Gruden's mouth.

The comments have the added benefit of diverting the subject too. Cooper, who was traded to the Cowboys midseason for a first-round pick, has been a lightning rod for criticism because while the Raiders have struggled in the passing game, the Cowboys have absolutely exploded in terms of their ability to move the chains. Much of it can be attributed to Cooper's presence.

The "hardest working man in television" might have had this coming as well -- a deeper dive into the history between the two shows that last week Smith took a blowtorch to Gruden in the wake of the Reggie McKenzie firing.

Gruden might have had multiple reasons for his hefty jab: get some laughs in, get some revenge and keep anyone from asking him about the Amari trade details.