Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77.

"Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom Coughlin and his family. "She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you feel like an old friend from the first hug to the last. She was a mother to all on and off the field.

"For everyone who knew and loved Judy, the enormity of her absence cannot be put into words, but the immense kindness she showed to others will always endure. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is free from suffering and at peace with our Lord."

A devoted supporter of her husband's coaching career, Judy Coughlin became renowned for the depth of her personal character. She was widely credited with helping Tom Coughlin adopt a gentler approach with his players, a development which helped turn Coughlin's Giants into the winners of Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. She was also a pillar of strength within the Coughlin family as the mother of four children and the grandmother of 12.

"She was an incredibly bright light for all of us, and we were blessed that she shared her energy, vitality and love with our organization," read a statement by Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. "As Tom has often noted, his role as head coach ended at the front porch. When he walked through the door, Judy was the boss."

Arguably Judy Coughlin's greatest gift was as a philantrophist and the impact that she made on the lives of others through the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, which provides comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support to families affected by childhood cancer. The fund was established in memory of Jay McGillis, a safety on Coughlin's Boston College teams who died of leukemia at just 21 years old.

"On behalf of the Jaguars organization, we extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Coughlin and his entire family and encourage the Jaguars community to show their support by learning more about the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund," read a statement by the Jaguars. "May Judy's tireless commitment to caring for children and families impacted by cancer continue to inspire us all."

Judy Coughlin had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in 2020, an incurable brain disorder that had gradually led to her losing almost all ability to speak and move. Tom had become her full-time caregiver, a process which he discussed openly in a New York Times op-ed in August of last year.

"I've spent my entire life preparing for some of the biggest games a person could play, but nothing can prepare you to be a caregiver who has to watch a loved one slip away," wrote Coughlin. "I am not seeking sympathy. It's the last thing I want. It's the last thing that most caregivers want. Taking care of Judy is a promise I made 54 years ago when she was crazy enough to say 'I do.'

"I do want the players I coached in college and in the NFL who thought all my crazy ideas about discipline, commitment and accountability ended when they left the field to know that is not the case. The truth is that is when those qualities matter most. A friend said we don't get to choose our sunset, and that's true, but I am so blessed to get to hold Judy's hand through hers."