Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Miami 6-2, Kansas City 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main

Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park. The Chiefs took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Dolphins, who come in off a win.

Miami was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against the Patriots by a score of 31-17 (the very same score they lost by the week prior).

The Dolphins' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle was another key contributor, picking up 121 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kansas City unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. The match between the Chiefs and the Broncos wasn't particularly close, with the Chiefs falling 24-9. Kansas City didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The team lost despite holding the Broncos to a paltry 240 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Chiefs' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out six times before it was all said and done. The Broncos' QB won't forget George Karlaftis anytime soon given Karlaftis sacked him six times.

Miami's victory was their fifth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 37.0 points per game. As for Kansas City, their loss dropped their record down to 6-2.

The Dolphins are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Dolphins in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread this season.

Keep an eye on the quarterbacks in this one, as both the Dolphins and the Chiefs don't mess around when it comes to the passing game. The Dolphins have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 310.4 passing yards per game (they're ranked first in passing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Chiefs (currently ranked third in passing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 286.1 per game. It's looking like Sunday's match might be a classic QB duel.

Odds

Kansas City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last 6 years.