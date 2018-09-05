Khalil Mack's new teammate doesn't think the Packers' offensive linemen can block him

The Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade over the weekend, landing Khalil Mack, one of the league's best players, after the Raiders refused to pay him. At least five other teams were reportedly interested in Mack, including the Packers.

But instead of having Mack terrorize the rest of the NFC North, Green Bay's offensive line will be tasked with figuring out how to stop him. According to new teammate Akiem Hicks, the Packers' are entering a world of pain and they're helpless to do anything about it.

"I know those five [offensive linemen] can't block Khalil Mack," Hicks told Green Bay reporters during a conference call Wednesday, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein. "You know, I really feel like this: They have to put their offensive line together however they do it and put their best product out on the field, but I don't think their best product can block Khalil Mack."

Not helping the Packers' case: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is healthy, but he's also coming off an ACL injury.

"Well, I think it affects guys when they come back from an injury, especially older guys like Bulaga," said Hicks, who sitting next to Mack during the call. "But I don't think he had a chance to block Khalil Mack in the first place."

The Packers' best game plan for defending Mack might be in the hands of Bears coach Matt Nagy, who hasn't committed to having Mack play on Sunday night is certainly hopeful to get him out there. At issue: Getting up to speed on Vic Fangio's defense.

"We've had him in since he got here the last few days, just trying to get him up to par with some of the stuff that we're doing, and he's been great with that," Nagy said. "There's so many other things that you've got to take care of when this type of transaction happens in regards to him just getting out there to Chicago and getting settled and dealing with the playbook and just the new environment. So. there's a lot going on, but he's doing great with it, our coaches are doing great with it and it's great to have him."

Silverstein wouldn't be surprised if Mack is on the field on third downs since all he'd have to worry about is getting after Aaron Rodgers. The Packers began the week as 7.5-point favorites and all eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Packers to win.