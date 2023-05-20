The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed one of the more intriguing undrafted free agents in this class in wide receiver Kade Warner. The son of NFL legend Kurt Warner played three years at Nebraska before transferring to Kansas State for his final two collegiate seasons, and he has a huge chip on his shoulder after going undrafted.

"I take everything personally," Warner said, via Pewter Report. "Like I was saying, from that undrafted, that walk-on mentality, every little thing. Like if the coaches pick somebody else before me, I write that down. If somebody gets more reps than me in this walk through, I write that down. It's kind of like that chip on your shoulder. I think just that expression is said a lot so I don't like saying it, but I just take everything personally."

Warner wrapped up his collegiate career with his best season as he caught 46 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played. In the Wildcats' Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama, he led Kansas State with five catches for 48 yards. Warner is an older rookie at 24, but he believes that gives him an edge in the football IQ department.

"So, I'm competitive like that and I'm the smartest receiver in this draft class," Warner said. "I've said it before. They're going to get a good slot receiver out of me and I'm going to know exactly what to do on every play."

Kansas State's official website lists Warner at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, and he figures to play in the slot at the next level. In 38 total collegiate games played, Warner caught 90 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have a solid wide receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and rookie Trey Palmer, but there is a spot on the roster for Warner if he can impress through training camp and the preseason. As a former walk-on, he's used to this kind of situation. His father made it big after being passed over by every NFL team in the 1994 NFL Draft. Maybe Kade can do the same.