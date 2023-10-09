Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Current Records: Green Bay 2-2, Las Vegas 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC

What to Know

The Packers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Allegiant Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Green Bay scored first but ultimately less than Detroit in their contest on Thursday. The matchup between the pair wasn't particularly close, with the Packers falling 34-20. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for them in their matchups with Detroit: they've now lost four in a row.

Nobody from Green Bay had a standout game, but they still got scores from Jordan Love and Christian Watson.

The Packers weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 27 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Lions rushed for 211.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been struggling to pick up a win, as their game against Los Angeles made it three losses in a row. The Raiders took a 24-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Davante Adams who picked up 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The defeat dropped the Packers back to even at 2-2. The Raiders are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with the Packers going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 1-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won both of the games they've played against Las Vegas in the last 8 years.