Leonard Fournette will be back in Tampa Bay in 2021, but he'll look a little different in his second year with the club. The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that the veteran running back will switch his jersey number for the 2021 season, following the NFL loosening its positional restrictions as it relates to what player can wear what number. For Fournette, he'll be switching from No. 28 to No. 7, which should be a familiar number for those who've followed the back's football career.

Fournette donned No. 7 during his days at LSU where he burst onto the scene as one of the best backs in college football at the time. That number also carries with it some special significance as it is a nod to his where he's from in New Orleans -- The 7th Ward.

"That's where I'm born and raised," Fournette said of the change, via the official team website. "That's just me. That's what I represent. I'm so big on giving back to where I'm from and it really represents how special that place is to me. I'm just grateful.

"It was a special number to me in college, so I'm like why not wear it again?"

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • 28 Att 97 Yds 367 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Fournette signed with the Buccaneers in early September of last season following his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Tampa Bay, he evolved into one of the main figures in the Bucs backfield, particularly during their march to Super Bowl LV. In the Bucs four playoff contests, Fournette totaled 448 yards from scrimmage on 5.5 yards per touch and four touchdowns. Because of that success, he adopted the moniker "Playoff Lenny" which later evolved to "Lombardi Lenny" following Tampa Bay's win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Since then, the former first-round back has re-signed on a one-year deal to help with their title defense in 2021.

"I'm blessed to be in the position that I'm in," said Fournette. "I'm happy to be back with the guys and just want to represent."

Fournette isn't the only player taking advantage of the new rule change as veteran corner Patrick Peterson -- who also donned No. 7 at LSU -- will be switching to that number as he embarks on his latest chapter with the Minnesota Vikings.