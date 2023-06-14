Leonard Williams has an uncertain future with the New York Giants. Entering the final year of his $63 million contract, Williams will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

If Williams had things his way, he wouldn't leave the Giants.

"There hasn't been many talks about it this offseason (about my contract). I'm obviously open to staying here," Williams said Wednesday. "I think I have a good camaraderie with my teammates. I would love to keep playing with Dex (Dexter Lawrence). I would love to keep playing with these coaches that I've gotten to know.

"I'm also not one of those type of players that wants to bounce around team to team. I want to be able to be here. Been through the grind and the struggle of being with the Giants since I've been here, coming out on the good end, eventually getting a ring with them."

Williams has a base salary of $18 million and a cap number of $32.26 million for this season. He's coming off a year which he had 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 33 pressures, and a forced fumble. Williams has just nine sacks since signing his contract and hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016.

The 28-year-old Williams did battle a neck injury last season and ended up missing five games, the first time he's ever missed a game in his career. He didn't get neck surgery, but got the rest needed to help it heal probably.

Now 100% with the injury behind him, Williams isn't thinking about retirement either.

"I still have my explosiveness; I still have my power," Williams said. "Honestly, I feel like I'm knowing the game more, I have a lot more years in me. I joke around about the age because this is a young team."

The Giants signed Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million extension this offseason. There may not be room for Williams on the payroll come next March.

"I was so excited, so happy for that guy. It was so deserving," Williams said. "I'm glad to see he's able to continue his career here

"For a while, I was like big brother to him. I was, like, taking care of the tabs, inviting him over to my house and stuff like that. Since the contract, I'm like, when are you going invite me over, stuff like that? It's pretty funny."