Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has had a rough start to his NFL career. He tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, which limited him to six games in his rookie season. Then he was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Training camp hasn't been too great for Williams, either.

Per the Detroit Free Press, Williams missed five days with a hamstring injury. When he returned on Monday, he dropped a pass, was involved in a fight and reportedly struggled in one-on-ones. There were also some good moments for the young wideout, such as when he reportedly made a block to open up a lane for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but Williams is still working to find that consistency. He believes he can be one of the best, and knows that time is coming.

"Just work. That's it," Williams said, via freep.com. "Work. That's all it takes is work and I'm going to work to be the best. One day it's going to come."

Williams has made an impact on his teammates this offseason despite missing time in training camp. New addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson already believes Williams is one of the best wide receivers in the game despite having just one NFL catch to his name.

"I don't know about y'all, but he's one of the best receivers in the game right now," Gardner-Johnson said. "You got to give him his flowers, and if you don't, we'll see when he gets off what he got — God forbid what happens, but that's his situation, not talking about it. But working out with him every day, Jamo's ready. Don't worry about it. He ready."

The Alabama product was named First Team All-SEC in 2021 after recording 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his six NFL games last season, Williams caught one pass that went for a 41-yard touchdown. He has the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and will continue to work with that goal in mind.