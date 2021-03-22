Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions sent longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a few picks and fellow quarterback Jared Goff. It was a celebrated move for Los Angeles, as Stafford was seen as an upgrade under center. Even those on the Rams roster agreed, such as defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

"Is [adding Stafford] a level up?" Brockers said following the trade, via SI.com. "In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it's a level up [over Goff]. It's a level up."

That wasn't all Brockers said about the transaction.

"I feel like just watching him over his career, seeing the comebacks that he's had, seeing so much of the numbers that he's had, we're just expecting that to just do better when he comes to the Rams," Brockers added in a Q&A with NFL Network. "We expect that to match well with what we do. We feel like with his move, this will be the turning point to where we can just win the big game."

What happened next no one could have predicted. Just months after Goff was traded to Detroit, Los Angeles sent Brockers to Detroit for a 2023 seventh-round pick. That's right, after Brockers said that the Rams got better by trading Goff away, he was then traded to Goff's new team.

While this appeared to be a very awkward situation, Goff recently said that Brockers had apologized and there were no hard feelings.

"Brock is one of my good friends, and a good teammate, and I get it. He apologized very quickly," Goff said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. "I love Brock. Sometimes it happens, but that guy is my guy. I love Brock and he reached out to me very quickly after that and [there's] no ill will. We're all good."

There's no harm and no foul, according to Goff, as he's more focused on his next chapter in football.