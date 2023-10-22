A star-studded showdown is set to take place on Sunday when Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions battle Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions enter this matchup with a 5-1 record and they're coming off a dominant 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Ravens, meanwhile, secured a 24-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in London last week.

Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is at 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 3 points in the latest Lions vs. Ravens odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Ravens:

Lions vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -3

Lions vs. Ravens over/under: 43 points

Lions vs. Ravens money line: Ravens -165, Lions +139

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions feature one of the NFL's most effective offenses. In fact, Detroit's offense is averaging 383.7 yards per game, which ranks third in the league. The Lions are scoring 28.0 points per game on average, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. Defensively, the Lions are giving up just 285.8 total yards and 18.8 points per game. Second-year pro Aidan Hutchinson has been outstanding for Detroit and enters this matchup with 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one interception.

Dating back to last season, the Lions have won seven of their last eight games overall. Detroit is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens are tough to beat at home, and are playing solid football on both sides of the ball. Offensively the Ravens are led by 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen and enters this matchup completing 69.9% of his passes for 1,253 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 327 yards and four TDs.

Defensively, the Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL. They enter this matchup ranked second in the NFL in total defense (260.8 total yards per game) and passing defense (163.2 yards per game), fourth in points allowed per game (15.2), and ninth in rushing defense (97.7 yards per game).

How to make Ravens vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Raiders vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total.

So who wins Ravens vs. Lions on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Lions vs. Ravens spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 172-120 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.