LOOK: Jaguars tweet asking fans to show their excitement for season goes horribly wrong
It might almost be August but winter is coming for the Jaguars
Good news: Football is back! Training camps are opening and the 2017 NFL season is just weeks away. Bad news: While the Jaguars' social-media staff had the best intentions at heart, this tweet asking for GIFs describing just how excited fans are for #JaxCamp17 went off the rails pretty much the second it was published.
And a sampling of some of the responses, which cover a dizzying array of pop-culture, entertainment and sports-related themes.
Because it's timely, let's start with the Game of Throne references:
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
Then there's the Jags-induced trauma:
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
And, of course, your garden-variety comebacks:
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
July 27, 2017
So, to recap: Hell hath no fury like a Jaguars fan scorned with an internet connection (it's clumsy and tortured, we know, but you get the point). Bring on 2017!
