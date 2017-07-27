LOOK: Jaguars tweet asking fans to show their excitement for season goes horribly wrong

It might almost be August but winter is coming for the Jaguars

Good news: Football is back! Training camps are opening and the 2017 NFL season is just weeks away. Bad news: While the Jaguars' social-media staff had the best intentions at heart, this tweet asking for GIFs describing just how excited fans are for #JaxCamp17 went off the rails pretty much the second it was published.

And a sampling of some of the responses, which cover a dizzying array of pop-culture, entertainment and sports-related themes.

Because it's timely, let's start with the Game of Throne references:

Then there's the Jags-induced trauma:

And, of course, your garden-variety comebacks:

So, to recap: Hell hath no fury like a Jaguars fan scorned with an internet connection (it's clumsy and tortured, we know, but you get the point). Bring on 2017!

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

