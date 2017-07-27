LOOK: Jaguars tweet asking fans to show their excitement for season goes horribly wrong

Good news: Football is back! Training camps are opening and the 2017 NFL season is just weeks away. Bad news: While the Jaguars' social-media staff had the best intentions at heart, this tweet asking for GIFs describing just how excited fans are for #JaxCamp17 went off the rails pretty much the second it was published.

Reply with a GIF to describe how excited you are for #JaxCamp17 pic.twitter.com/HrahemnZyq — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 27, 2017

And a sampling of some of the responses, which cover a dizzying array of pop-culture, entertainment and sports-related themes.

Because it's timely, let's start with the Game of Throne references:

Then there's the Jags-induced trauma:

And, of course, your garden-variety comebacks:

So, to recap: Hell hath no fury like a Jaguars fan scorned with an internet connection (it's clumsy and tortured, we know, but you get the point). Bring on 2017!