Maryland's biggest HBCU got a visit from the Baltimore Ravens' biggest star this week. Lamar Jackson spent a day at Baltimore's Morgan State University, and he kept busy by working at Chick-fil-A and trying out lacrosse.

The former MVP rode a scooter through campus to the delight of students. It's clear word of Jackson's presence spread fast because "everything" sold out during his impromptu Chick-fil-A shift.

Jackson also visited the Bears' women's lacrosse team and tried a stick out himself. In a tweet after the visit, Jackson said he was channeling the skills of professional lacrosse player turned Premier Lacrosse League president Paul Rabil.

Jackson, 25, made the Pro Bowl last season for a Ravens squad that withstood too many injuries to make the playoffs. The former Heisman Trophy winner will likely enter the 2022 campaign on the final year of his rookie contract, so he'll hope to play his best for a huge new deal.

The Ravens have thrived with Jackson under center, winning 37 of his 49 starts since 2018. Injuries limited Jackson to 12 games last season, and Baltimore won seven of those contests. The Ravens won only one of their four games without Jackson in 2021.