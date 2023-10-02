The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes when the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (1-2) on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks found their groove after losing in Week 1. They've won two games in a row, including a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Giants are looking to get back on track. New York fell 30-12 to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night, but star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is doubtful for New York.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a two-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Seahawks vs. Giants picks or NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Josh Nagel has to say, considering his mastery of the the Seahawks.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. He is 5-1-1 on his last seven NFL picks, returning a profit of $385. In addition, he has a particularly keen eye for the Seahawks, going 23-8 on his picks involving Seattle, returning $1,415 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Now, Nagel has locked in on Seahawks vs. Giants from every angle and just locked in his picks and MNF predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Giants vs. Seahawks:

Giants vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -2

Giants vs. Seahawks over/under: 47 points

Giants vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -128, Giants +108

NYG: Giants are 0-3 against the spread this season

SEA: Seahawks are 1-2 ATS this season

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in points per game (29), while averaging 332.7 total yards. Quarterback Geno Smith has the arm strength to push the ball into any window. The West Virginia product has completed 68% of his passes for 736 yards and four passing touchdowns this season. In the win over the Panthers, Smith threw 296 yards with one touchdown.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is an explosive runner who keeps defenses honest. The Michigan State product has 47 rushes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. In Week 3, the 22-year-old had 97 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. He has rushed for 13 first downs thus far.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones is an athletic playmaker with the skillset to hurt defenses with both the run and pass. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones was 26 of 37 for 321 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also picked up 59 rushing yards and another score.

Tight end Darren Waller is one of the focal points of the passing attack. Waller came over in the offseason from the Raiders and has quickly developed a rapport with Jones. The 31-year-old is a big target with secure hands and runs precise routes. Waller is leading the team in targets (20), receptions (12) and receiving yards (132).

How to make Giants vs. Seahawks picks

Nagel has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Giants on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Giants spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 23-8 on picks involving Seattle, and find out.