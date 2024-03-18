The Pittsburgh Steelers made an abrupt change at quarterback this weekend, trading 2022 first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett before acquiring Justin Fields. Days after the initial move, Pickett has addressed his sudden move to the Philadelphia Eagles, telling reporters Monday "it was time" for a split from Pittsburgh, all but acknowledging discord with Steelers decision-makers.

"I just thought it was time," Pickett said when asked about reports he desired a fresh start. "It just felt like it was time, from things that transpired. I wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career."

Pickett will open his Eagles career as a clear backup behind Jalen Hurts, but his preference for new scenery came after the Steelers reversed course on a pledge to let him compete for a 2024 starting job, according to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala. The primary QB1 for Pittsburgh for much of 2022-2023, Pickett was "explicitly told by the Steelers" after Russell Wilson's recent free-agent signing that Wilson would be the starter, per Kinkhabwala.

Pickett did not deny this when asked about conversations with the Steelers on Monday.

"The communication is what it is, it was behind closed doors," he said. "I'm confident in the way that I handled it. I handled it the way I should've handled it. I'm excited to be here. ... I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

Why, though, did Pickett -- who also played college football at Pittsburgh -- so quickly desire to move on from the team that drafted him 20th overall just two years ago?

"This thing is a good reset," Pickett said. "I wanna get back to having fun. ... It's a great environment here, with these coaches and these players, so that's what I wanna get back to."

Pickett went 14-10 in 24 starts for the Steelers, but he also endured multiple injuries and threw as many interceptions (13) as touchdowns during his polarizing stint atop the quarterback room. Pittsburgh also kept the former first-rounder on the bench for the 2023 playoffs, turning to backup Mason Rudolph after an in-season offensive coordinator change.