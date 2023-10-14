Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-0, New York 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles are currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Sunday, the Eagles earned a 23-14 win over the Rams.

It was another big night for Jalen Hurts, who threw for 303 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Dallas Goedert was another key contributor, picking up 117 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Rams to a paltry 249 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Eagles' ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Jalen Carter and Haason Reddick who racked up four sacks between them.

Meanwhile, New York's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They took their contest against the Broncos 31-21.

Among those leading the charge was Breece Hall, who rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.0 yards per carry. Hall's rushing score was no short dash either: it was a 72 yard sprint in the third quarter. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Greg Zuerlein was a big playmaker, having booted in five field goals and two extra points.

Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 5-0 and New York to 2-3.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Eagles are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be the Jets' sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Eagles have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 404.4 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Jets, though, as they've been averaging only 283.6 per game. Will the Eagles be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Jets flip the script? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 7-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won all of the games they've played against New York in the last 8 years.