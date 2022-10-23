After over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie in 2018, Saquon Barkley looked like a player who could be locked into NFL DFS lineups for years to come. However, Barkley battled a number of injuries over the next three seasons and struggled when healthy. This year, the fifth-year back has rushed for 616 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 155 yards and leads the NFL with 771 scrimmage yards. Should you risk high exposure to Barkley given he has one of the toughest NFL DFS matchups against a Jaguars defense that ranks third against the run? Who in the NFL DFS player pool should you target on Sunday? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 7's Sunday slate, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Ravens tight end Mark Andrews at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Andrews is coming off a season-high 106 receiving yards to go along with seven catches and a touchdown in Week 6. Over his last four games, he's scored three times and produced at least 89 yards three times as well.

A divisional matchup with Cleveland awaits Baltimore in Week 7, and the Browns were shredded for 122 yards and a score by New England's tight ends last week. Andrews nearly had those stats alone in his last matchup versus Cleveland, as he posted an 11-115-1 stat line in Week 14 of the 2021 season. Over his last six games against the Browns, Andrews has averaged 73.3 yards and 1.2 touchdowns, making him a no-brainer option for Sunday NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III at $5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. In an advanced analytics era where we know more about how specifically a running back can add value to an offense than ever before, Walker has looked elite through his first two weeks as the No. 1 running back in Seattle.

He ranks third in the NFL in breakaway run rate (11.4%), sixth in yards created per touch (4.42) and seventh in juke rate (44.2%). Over the last two weeks, that has translated directly to traditional success as well, as he's carried the ball 29 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Walker gets an ideal matchup against a Chargers defense that is allowing 5.6 yards per carry (31st) and is a strong bet to receive 20-plus touches for a second week in a row. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

