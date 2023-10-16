The Week 6 NFL schedule will conclude with a marquee matchup as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Austin Ekeler is slated to make his return after missing three games with an ankle injury and his usage as a runner and receiver will make him a popular option in the NFL DFS player pool. How effective will he be in his return to action and how much exposure should you have against a tough Cowboys defense?

Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off a 42-10 blowout loss at the hands of San Francisco in which the Cowboys only managed 197 yards of total offense. Are Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the other Cowboys stars viable options for your NFL DFS lineups after a lackluster primetime performance in Week 5? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Despite being drafted into a situation in which he was behind one of the NFL's biggest workhorses on the Cowboys depth chart, Pollard earned an expanded role in the offense.

Last year, he surpassed Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart and turned in his first 1,000-yard rushing season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. That prompted Dallas to let Elliott walk in free agency and now Pollard is the clear No. 1 running back. He's producing solid numbers despite a banged up offensive line. Pollard has averaged 20 touches per game and has produced 436 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns over his first five games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. At 31-years-old and coming off a season in which he missed seven games with a soft tissue injury, there were questions about whether Allen would continue to produce as a No. 1 receiver or if he'd cede that role to Mike Williams and potentially first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

Instead, Allen is on pace for a career year, catching 35 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns over the first four games. Allen also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass and you can only expect his involvement in the offense to increase with Williams out for the season after tearing his ACL. Dallas is without top cornerback Trevon Diggs (ACL) and Allen should be targeted frequently on MNF. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

