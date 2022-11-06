The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have exchanged wins in each of their last five meetings, including two playoff games. The Titans nearly shut the Chiefs out last season, when Derrick Henry rumbled for 86 yards on 29 carries. After Henry ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns last week, should he be a lock for your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday Night Football?

Kansas City has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards this season, but Henry still has a great chance to finish as the top back in the game because the top rush defense in the NFL belongs to Tennessee. The Chiefs' backfield appears to have fallen into a timeshare between Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco, but could either be worth considering as an RB2 in the NFL DFS player pool for Titans vs. Chiefs? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks on Sunday night is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In his last start two weeks ago against San Francisco, Mahomes finished with 423 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. In two career games against Tennessee, he has completed 65.8% of his passes for 652 yards and three TDs and has only turned the ball over twice.

The Chiefs are coming off of a bye, and Mahomes has been surprisingly less effective than his usual self in those scenarios over the past few years. Still, the alternative at quarterback for single-game tournaments on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel is a hobbled Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness), or perhaps Titans rookie QB Malik Willis, who only completed 6-of-10 passes for 55 yards and an interception last week against Houston. Mahomes is the clear top option on his own merit, and he's thrown for 2,159 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, the most in the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Mahomes with tight end Travis Kelce, who has over 200 receiving yards over his last two outings. Through seven games this season, Kelce has 47 catches for 553 yards and a league-leading seven touchdowns. In last year's 27-3 loss to Tennessee, Kelce was still productive from a Fantasy perspective, catching seven of his 12 targets for 65 yards.

The Titans have allowed the 14th-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season (390), but have played one fewer game than all but two teams ahead of them on that list. Tight ends average 7.2 targets per game against the Titans, which is slightly above league average, but gain the ninth-most yards at 58.6 per game. Both of those numbers are certain to be higher as Kelce averages the most targets per game of any tight end in the NFL (8.6). You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Titans

