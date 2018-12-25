NFL DFS for Week 17: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have plenty to digest in Week 17. After sitting out on Sunday with a knee injury, Rams running back Todd Gurley could be sidelined once again for this week's game against the 49ers. If he's out, can you trust C.J. Anderson, who broke out for 167 yards last week? Meanwhile, Raiders running back Doug Martin rushed for over 100 yards on Monday Night Football, but can you expect a repeat performance in Week 17 against the division-rival Chiefs? And with several teams resting starters for all or part of their season-finales, who should you turn to in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games? With so many burning questions, make sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

For Week 17, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones ($8,600 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings).

Jones' talent has never been a question, but his tendency to go long stretches without scoring touchdowns has become a source of frequent frustration for Fantasy football players of every kind. However, he is making up for lost time in the last two months of this season. The Falcons' main attraction on offense has reeled in seven touchdowns in the last eight games, with 51 catches for 727 yards during that span. He's now turned in at least a 3x ROI in DraftKings eight times this season.

Now, Jones faces a Buccaneers secondary that he's already bulldozed for 10 catches and 144 yards this season. Get him into your lineup and look for plenty of points in Week 17.

McClure's Week 17 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Zach Ertz ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings) as Philadelphia takes on a banged-up Washington squad in a must-win scenario for their playoff hopes.

That means both players should be on the field for the entire game, because a loss guarantees that the defending champions will be home this postseason. The Redskins are in the middle of the league in most defensive categories, but with Washington's playoff hopes ended with a loss last week and injuries at virtually every position, Philly is in a great spot to exploit this matchup and big numbers for players such as Foles and Ertz should follow.

