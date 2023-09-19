The New York Giants' offense struggled over the first six quarters of the 2023 NFL season. The Giants failed to score a single point over that span, but exploded with 31 points in the second half of Week 2 in a 31-28 comeback victory over the Cardinals. The 49ers' defense will be a tougher task, so what version of New York's offense can daily Fantasy football players expect when building NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football? Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL with 268 rushing yards over the first two weeks. He'll be among the most popular NFL DFS picks, but should you include him in your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 Thursday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 27-year-old is off to another dominant start with his NFL-leading 268 rushing yards in two games. McCaffrey is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and has a touchdown in each contest.

McCaffrey will take up a chunk of your NFL DFS budget, but he's worth it. He averaged 110 total yards per game with 11 total touchdowns in 11 games with the 49ers last season. His production is even better to start this year and Thursday is a favorable matchup for the 49ers. The Giants allowed 40 points to Dallas and 28 to Arizona over the first two weeks and the 49ers have a stronger offense than both of those teams. Pay up for McCaffrey on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants tight end Darren Waller. The 31-year-old had six receptions for 76 yards last week after being held to 36 yards in Week 1. Waller led the offense in targets (eight), which bodes well for his usage in a Giants offense that doesn't have a true No. 1 receiver.

The Giants scored all 31 of their points in the second half after being held scoreless over the first six quarters of the season. The 49ers are 10.5-point favorites and Giants running back Saquon Barkley will likely miss the next three weeks with an ankle injury. Through two weeks, Waller is emerging as Daniel Jones' favorite target in the passing attack. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.