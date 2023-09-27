After Jordan Love failed to complete a fourth-and-two pass against the Saints last week, any hope of a Packers comeback seemed lost. However, Love led the Packers to 18 points over the final 11 minutes of the game in an 18-17 comeback victory over the Saints. Now that the Packers will host the Lions on Thursday Night Football, can daily Fantasy football players expect more greatness from Green Bay when making NFL DFS picks? Which version of the Packers can you expect when forming an NFL DFS strategy?

Love completed 22 of 44 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown. The Lions are coming off a 20-6 win over the Falcons and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for a career-high 80 yards on 17 carries. Should you include him in NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Lions vs. Packers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (819) this season after finishing sixth (4,438) last year. The eight-year veteran had an up-and-down career before arriving in Detroit, but after posting his second-best QBR (63.3) last season, Goff has been a consistent performer for the Lions.

Goff wasn't asked to do too much in a 20-6 win over the Falcons last week, completing 22 of 33 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. But he completed 80% of his passes (28-of-35) for 323 yards and three touchdowns the week before in a 37-31 loss to Seattle. Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown have formed one of the top quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL and the emergence of rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who had eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown last week, gives Goff another reliable playmaker. You'll want to include Goff as a high-floor play in Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers receiver Jayden Reed. The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft leads the Packers in receiving yards (148) and is tied with Romeo Doubs for the most targets (20). Christian Watson, who was the Packers' leading returning receiver this season, has missed the first three games with a hamstring injury, which has left Green Bay without a true No. 1 receiver. Reed has taken advantage of that opportunity early in his NFL career and is averaging 16.4 yards per catch.

Reed had three receptions for 63 yards last week against the Saints and has shown a quick rapport with quarterback Jordan Love. The Lions allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL last season and the second-most yards per attempt (7.5 yards), so there should be opportunities for Green Bay receivers to make plays. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.