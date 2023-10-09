There are plenty of question marks as we head into Monday Night Football between the Packers and Raiders. Packers running back Aaron Jones will reportedly sit with an ankle injury, while Raiders receiver Davante Adams is questionable with a shoulder injury. Which backups like AJ Dillon and Hunter Renfrow could be among the top NFL DFS sleepers for MNF? Can you trust Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo coming off a concussion to carry your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? What about rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love from the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Raiders, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Assuming he's active with a shoulder injury, the revenge narrative will be fully in play for the former Packers receiver. Adams has three touchdowns already this season and topped 66 yards in every game. He has 21 receptions the last two weeks combined even though Jimmy Garoppolo was out with a concussion last week.

The Packers have already given up banner receiving days to Amon-Ra St. Brown (5-56-1), Darnell Mooney (4-53-1), Drake London (6-67-1), and Chris Olave (8-104). Pencil Adams in as one of the highest-ceiling options in the MNF DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. After spending three seasons sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, Love has has shown a willingness to play aggressively over the first four weeks.

Love is only completing 56.1% of his passes and averaging 6.8 yards per pass attempt, but he has thrown eight touchdowns against three interceptions he's added rushing touchdowns the last two weeks. Love has been responsible for multiple touchdowns in every start this season. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Raiders

