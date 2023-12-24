The 10-game Sunday slate for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL schedule will be capped off by the Denver Broncos hosting the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Broncos have won six of their last eight games and feature options such as Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy in the NFL DFS player pool.

Should daily Fantasy football players include Patriots such as Ezekiel Elliott, DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas in NFL DFS lineups? Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Christmas Eve is Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The 35-year-old has thrown for at least 220 yards in back-to-back games with two total touchdowns in each contest. Wilson added a rushing touchdown last week with a 1-yard scoring run. Wilson has at least two touchdowns in each of his last four games.

Wilson has 24 passing touchdowns through 14 games after throwing only 16 scores last season. After a slower start to the year, Sean Payton has seemed to figure out how to get the best out of Wilson at this stage in his career. Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots last week and given the lack of truly reliable options in the New England offense, Wilson likely has the highest floor in this matchup and should be one to use in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos running back Javonte Williams. The 23-year-old entered last week averaging 77.3 total yards per game over his last three contests. He's played at least 60% of the snaps and he's taken three times as many carries as any other Denver running back this season.

The Patriots have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season and Williams is fourth on the team in receptions (34). He could find opportunities in space to break a few huge plays and has one of the highest floors in this matchup for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Broncos

